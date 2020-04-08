Donald Trump Woos Bernie Sanders' Supporters While Reacting to His Exit From Race, Blames Elizabeth Warren and DNC

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington, April 8: United States President Donald Trump wooed the supporters of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders while reacting to his exit from the US presidential elections 2020 race. Trump, in his remarks on Twitter, blamed former presidential aspirant Elizabeth Warren and the Democratic National Committee for foiling Sanders' White House bid. Sanders Ends 2020 US Presidential Campaign, Clears Joe Biden's Path For Democratic Party's Nomination.

Trump alleged a ploy behind the candidature of Warren, claiming that she was in the race despite the fact that her campaign would dent the vote share of Sanders. The Super Tuesday battle - which marked Sanders' slide in the battle against Biden - was lost by the "socialist leader" due to Warren's participation, the President alleged.

According to Trump, the manner in which Bernie was denied the nomination of Democratic Party was similar to 2016, when the party establishment had allegedly rigged the polls in favour of former US First Lady Hillary Clinton. The Sanders supporters, added Trump, must switch over to the Republican Party.

"Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! (sic)," he tweeted.

See Donald Trump's Tweet

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Trump further questioned Sanders for his decision to keep his delegates intact despite ceding the nomination to rival Joe Biden. "Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants more of them! What’s that all about?" Trump asked.

Sanders, while announcing his decision to exit the 2020 presidential race, said he would be part of the DNC - scheduled to convene in July - along with his delegates. The Independent Senator hinted that he may force the Democratic Party to adopt some of his campaign issues in their manifesto for the presidential polls.

"I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states...We must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic Convention where we will be able to exert significant significant influence over the party platform," he said.

"The path toward victory is virtually impossible. So, while we are winning the ideological battle, and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the democratic nomination will not be successful," Sanders further added.

Sanders, 78, would be facing a second consecutive defeat in his bid to seek the Democratic Party's nomination. In 2016, he had lost a sharply contested race against Clinton. In 2020, while he was expected to be the only major face in the race, the entry of former Vice President Joe Biden upped the ante against him. While he won the big states of California and Nevada - Biden's coalition of black voters and traditional Democratic Party supporters outsized his "Left" voters in most other states.