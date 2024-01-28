Washington, January 28: Three US troops were killed and 25 injured in a drone attack on a US base in Jordan, the US announced. The deaths in the base, near the Syrian border, were the first of US service personnel in the region since the Hamas-Israel war broke out on October 7. However, there were variant reports of where the attack exactly took place - in Jordan or Syria.

US President Joe Biden says that while facts are still being gathered, the attack was carried out by Iran-backed military groups operating in Syria and Iraq. Jordan: Three US Service Members Killed, Many Injured in Drone Attack by Iran-Backed Militia Groups.

"Today, America's heart is heavy", he said, adding the soldiers' "ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation". "And have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."

