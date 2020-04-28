Dubai Likely to Reopen for Tourists By July 2020, Begins Easing Lockdown Restrictions

Burj Khalifa (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BurjKhalifa)

Dubai, April 28: With 82 deaths and 10,839 positive cases of coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates, reports are pouring that Dubai could start to reopen to tourists by July 2020. Though the process of opening of Dubai be gradual and might be delayed till September 2020, tourism experts beleive that coronavirus graph would fatten in couple of months.

According to a report, published in the Gulf News, Director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing -- Helal Al Marri -- expects to open the UAE capital for tourists by July 2020. However, he said that restrictions would be eased based on conditions across the world. Dubai Reopens Malls, Cafes, Restaurants as UAE Eases COVID-19 Lockdown For Ramadan 2020.

While speaking with Bloomberg TV, Helal Al Marri said, "The thing about the scenario is a global question. Many countries remain closed and it’s more about the bilateral discussion." It is to be known that tourist visas have been suspended since March 17 as a precautionary measure in UAE. The Gulf country's capital sawa a footfall of 16.73 million visitors last year contributing over Dh150 billion to the local economy.

A couple of days ago, the United Arab Emirates decided to reopen malls, cafes and restaurants and ease lockdown restrictions imposed last month to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the occasion of Ramadan. It had said that the curfew will be from 10 pm to 6 am while malls will be allowed to operate for 10 hours daily starting from midday on Friday.