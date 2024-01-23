Jakarta, January 23: A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted 201 km SE of Fakfak, Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. Earthquake in Delhi: Strong Tremors Felt in National Capital, Nearby Places.

The quake the hit the region at 0407 GMT, was epicentred at 4.03 degrees south latitude and 133.74 degrees east longitude Its depth was 10.0 km.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2024 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).