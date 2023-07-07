Jakarta, July 7: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Friday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. The agency had earlier released the quake at 6.0 magnitude before revising it, Xinhua news agency reported. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Shakes Main Island Causing Panic, No Reports of Major Damage.

The earthquake happened at 00:13 a.m. Friday Jakarta Time, with its epicentre located at 207 km northwest of Tanimbar Islands District and a depth of 131 km under the seabed, the weather agency said. Earthquake in Indonesia: Strong Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Shakes Java; One Killed and Dozens of Houses Damaged.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger giant waves, it added.

