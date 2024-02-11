Tokyo, February 11: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake with jolted Japan's Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture, the weather agency said here on Sunday. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Jolts Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, No Tsunami Warning Issued

The temblor hit the region at 12:36 p.m. local time (0336 GMT) and was epicentred at a latitude of 37.4 degrees north and a longitude of 137.2 degrees east with depth of 10 km, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Due to the quake, horizontal shaking was felt in the city of Wajima for about five seconds, which measures 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. No tsunami warning has been issued, Xinhua news agency reported.

