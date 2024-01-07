Tokyo, January 7: A 5.1 magnitude jolted near West Coast of Honshu, Japan on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Climbs to 100 With Over 200 People Still Missing as Rescue Efforts Continue in Ishikawa

The quake that hit the region at 0538 GMT was epicentred at 37.36 degrees north latitude and 137.52 degrees east longitude. Its depth was 10.0 km.

