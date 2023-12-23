Beijing, December 23: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Tonga Islands at 2257 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. Tonga's Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai Volcano Erupts Again, Watch Video and Satellite Images

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 15.04 degrees south latitude and 173.50 degrees west longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2023 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).