Washington, July 16: A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Alaska Peninsula region in the US after which a tsunami warning was issued, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS). Earthquake in US: Quake Measuring 7.4 on Richter Scale Hits Alaska Peninsula Region, Tsunami Warning Issued.

The temblor was epicentred at 54.55 degrees north latitude and 160.95 degrees west longitude. Its depth was 20 km. The tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.

