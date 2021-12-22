New Delhi, Dec 22: A fault in one of the international submarine cables near Karachi has slowed Internet speed across Pakistan, Express Tribune reported.

However, alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted Internet services to the users have been made by relevant service providers by obtaining additional bandwidth and capacity to meet the requirements. The fault happened on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in a statement also shared on social media said it had "arranged for alternative channels for bandwidth" to compensate for the fault in the international submarine cable. Elon Musk Says Starlink’s Internet Speed Will Double to 300Mbps This Year.

"With reference to AAE-1 (Asia-Africa-Europe-1) international submarine cable cut, we have arranged alternate channels for bandwidth to meet the requirement of Internet usage in Pakistan," the company added.

The AAE-1 is a 25,000km-log submarine communications cable system from South East Asia to Europe across Egypt, connecting Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Yemen, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Italy, and France.

"(The step has) resulted in improved customer experience, without any major impact on services."

The PTCL also assured that the bandwidth capacity would be further increased in the next few days to address the issue.

Work is under way to fix the fault which may take some time, PTA said, adding that it has directed operators to ensure uninterrupted Internet services through alternate routes, the report added.

