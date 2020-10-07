United Nations, October 7: Filippo Grandi, Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Refugee Agency, announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the UN refugee chief announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and he has mild symptoms. He added saying that he is isolating at home. "I am engaging with UNHCR’s Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to COVID-19. I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon", he tweeted.

Grandi advised people to always remember the importance of washing hands and maintaining social distance. "A reminder of the importance of washing hands, keeping distances and and wearing masks", he said in the same tweet. Filippo Grandi is the 11th United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. He was elected by the UN General Assembly on January 1, 2016 to serve a five-year term, until December 31, 2020. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine May Be Ready by End of 2020, Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Here's the tweet:

I am engaging with UNHCR’s Executive Committee from home as I have to isolate after testing positive to #COVID19. I only have mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. A reminder of the importance of washing hands 🤝 keeping distances ➡️ and wearing masks 😷! pic.twitter.com/LtUMD7ti64 — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) October 7, 2020

The UN refugee chief contracted the infection two days after leading the first two days of the agency's main annual meeting. Grandi kicked off UNHCR's weeklong Executive Committee meeting in Geneva on Monday. He informed the participants of the media via video-link that he would need to continue following the event from home.

