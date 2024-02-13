Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first-ever Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple on February 14. The Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday. This will be the PM's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015. After its inauguration on February 14, the BAPS temple will open for the public from March 1, reports stated. The inauguration of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir will be celebrated through the ‘Festival of Harmony’ – a series of uplifting programmes and community events focussed on strengthening faith, mobilising community service, and inspiring harmony among people of all generations and backgrounds. The ‘Festival of Harmony’ will include the grand inauguration ceremony of the Mandir on Wednesday 14 February in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. In this article, let’s know more about the iconic Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. BAPS Mandir Video: First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi to be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14, Inside Visuals Surface.

All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE, on February 14 The BAPS Hindu Mandir will become the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East. As per reports by TOI, no iron or steel reinforcements have been used in the construction of this mandir. The temple has been entirely sculpted from stone. Over 20,000 tonnes of stone and marble have been shipped in more than 700 containers to Abu Dhabi over the past three years. Fly ash has been used to fill up the foundation, replacing 55% of the cement in the concrete mix. This makes the temple eco-friendly and reducing its carbon footprint. Brahmaviharidas Swami, who has been overseeing the Mandir project under the guidance of Swami Maharaj, said the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi serves as a spiritual oasis for global harmony that celebrates the past and recalibrates the future. The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir will be celebrated through the ‘Festival of Harmony’, which is a series of events. The grand inauguration ceremony of the Mandir on Wednesday, February 14 in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. As per reports, the temple complex includes a visitors’ centre, prayer halls, exhibitions, sports area for children and youth, gardens, food court, book and gift shop and other facilities. The magnificent structure, located in the Abu Mureikhah district of Abu Dhabi, stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, embodying the spirit of cultural harmony and collaboration. The project has been made possible through the graciousness of the UAE government and its rulers. In 2015, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the Mandir. The UAE Government, during its Year of Tolerance, allocated a further 13.5 acres of land in January 2019 – making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the Mandir.

Ahead of the grand opening of the temple on a 27-acre piece of land in Abu Mureikhah district, Swami Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, had arrived in the UAE. For about a decade now, Hindus in the UAE have nurtured their faith through weekly satsang assemblies, gatherings dedicated to prayer and various community building activities.

