Abu Dhabi, February 13: The BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, marks a significant milestone for the Hindu community in UAE. Constructed on a sprawling 27-acre plot, this architectural marvel boasts a prayer hall with a capacity of 3,000 people, along with a community centre, exhibition hall, and various other facilities.

The Mandir is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East and has been sculpted entirely from stone, with over 20,000 tonnes of stone and marble shipped to Abu Dhabi over the past three years for its construction. It stands as a symbol of cultural harmony and collaboration, made possible through the graciousness of the UAE government and its rulers. First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Inauguration Date and Time

The much-anticipated inauguration of the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14. The Consecration Ceremony will begin at 7:15 am (GST), i.e., 8:45 am (IST). Further, the Dedication Assembly is set to commence at 4:30 pm (GST), i.e., 6 pm (IST), marking a historic moment for the Hindu community in the region as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the first Hindu temple of UAE. BAPS Mandir in UAE: Preparations in Full Swing Ahead of Inauguration of First Hindu Temple by PM Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

Inauguration Live Streaming and Telecast Details

For those unable to attend the inauguration ceremony in person, live streaming and telecast options will be available to witness this monumental event. The BAPS organisation is expected to provide live streaming services on their official website, i.e., www.baps.org, allowing global audiences to participate in this historic moment from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can also tune in to www.mandir.ae to catch live coverage of the inauguration ceremony. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding the live streaming and telecast details of the BAPS Mandir inauguration ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

