New York, June 4: Researchers have recently discovered a seaweed known as the Sargassum seaweed, which stretches across the Atlantic Ocean heading towards Florida. This is concerning as a study has revealed the presence of potentially dangerous flesh-eating bacteria within this seaweed. This massive accumulation, now referred to as the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt," is estimated to span an astonishing 5,000 miles.

According to Newsweek, the study conducted by Florida Atlantic University has shed light on the interaction between the Sargassum seaweed and plastic debris present in the ocean, as well as its association with the Vibrio bacteria species. This research reveals a concerning phenomenon, often referred to as the "perfect pathogen storm." This convergence of factors could potentially have significant consequences for both marine life and public health. Florida Rains: Historic Rainfall Causes Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Drone Video Shows Several Cars Trapped in Floodwaters.

Tracy Mincer, Ph.D., one of the study authors and an assistant professor of biology at FAU's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, said plastic is a relatively recent addition to marine environments, having been present for only about 50 years. This observation highlights the novelty and rapid proliferation of plastic pollution in our oceans.

The Vibrio bacteria have gained the nickname "flesh-eating" due to their potential to cause severe infections, including necrotizing fasciitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these bacteria can enter the human body through two primary routes - consumption of contaminated seafood and exposure of an open wound to seawater. Baby Girl Dies in Hot Car in US: 11-Month-Old Found Dead After Being Left in Four-Wheeler for Three Hours as Parents Go to Attend Church Service in Florida.

Ingesting seafood contaminated with Vibrio bacteria can result in gastrointestinal illnesses, while open wounds exposed to seawater containing the bacteria can lead to skin infections, including necrotizing fasciitis. This condition, commonly referred to as "flesh-eating" due to its destructive nature, can cause rapid and extensive tissue damage, requiring immediate medical attention.

