New York, March 24: In a bizarre incident, a Florida school principal was forced to quit after parents complained that she showed the students a "pornographic" statue for a Renaissance art lesson that also included a historic sculpture by Michelangelo. The stir erupted after some teacher called it appropriate. The principal at Tallahassee Classical School, Hope Carrasquilla, resigned on Monday.

The school principal resigned after school board chair told her to resign or be fired. Hope was designated as principal at Tallahassee Classical School just a year ago. She claimed that board chair Barney Bishop forced her to resign after complaints by parents. The school board had passed a rule just last month that would require any 'potentially controversial' class topics to be made known to parents in advance.

The “David” is a Renaissance Period sculpture, sculpted by Michelangelo Buonarroti in the early 1500s. The artwork depicts the biblical hero David, of the famous David and Goliath tale, holding his sling in the nude. The statue stands over five meters tall. The statue itself is currently on display in Florence’s Galleria dell’ Accademia.

