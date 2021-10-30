Miramar, October 30: In a horrifying incident reported from Miramar in US state of Florida, a teenager killed classmate for having sex with his former girlfriend. The 17-year-old accused, his current girlfriend and another girl have been arrested. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Dwight Grant, a senior at Miramar High School. Grant was found dead last week at the apartment complex where he lived. The murder took place on October 17. Grenade Detonated After Routine Traffic Stop in Florida.

According to local media reports, the male teen's current girlfriend allegedly brought Grant into the stairwell of his apartment building by luring him with sex. When Grant walked to a stairwell, the male suspect allegedly attacked him with a knife and a sword. Grant was stabbed in the neck with the knife and in the chest with the sword, according to the arrest affidavit released this week. United States: Virginia Tech Footballer Allegedly Beats Up Man to Death Upon Discovering He Was Not Woman After Having 'Oral Sex'.

The murder was partially caught on a surveillance camera, footage of which has not been released. The second girl accused of being an accomplice claimed the teenager had contacted her and said a boy had raped his female friend. However, police found no evidence of rape and the accused teen's former girlfriends also confirmed that she had consensual sex with Grant.

All accused have been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy. "If this case were to be handled as a juvenile matter, the maximum term of residential treatment would be 36 months prior to release," Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor said in a statement.

"A juvenile charge would mean that the person would be released after three years in the system and could only be kept under supervision in the community until age 21," Pryor added. Prior to Grant's death, the male accused had allegedly texted his girlfriend saying "murder will definitely happen soon".

