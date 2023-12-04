Paris, December 4: In a major police operation across Paris and surrounding areas, French authorities have arrested the renowned yoga teacher and founder of the Movement for Spiritual Integration into the Absolute (Misa), Gregorian Bivolaru, on charges of human trafficking, organised kidnapping, rape, and abuse of weakness within a sect. The arrest, along with 40 others, follows a year-long investigation initiated by a French non-governmental organisation, Human Rights League, based on reports from former Misa members.

According to multiple reports, the police operation, involving 175 officers, resulted in 40 additional arrests and targeted multiple locations associated with the organisation. Bivolaru, already subject to an Interpol warrant, faces charges including human trafficking, organised kidnapping, rape, and organised abuse of weakness by sect members. The investigation revealed evidence of psychological manipulation and sexual exploitation within Misa, leading to the arrest of the 71-year-old guru and others. Cars Falling From Parking Facility During France Riots? Video of Scene From The Fate Of The Furious Falsely Linked to Violence in France, Here's a Fact Check.

As per reports, the investigation uncovered evidence of coercion into sexual activities and financial exploitation within Misa. The locations termed "ashrams," where women were reportedly brainwashed and coerced into sexual practices, were targeted in the raids. The alleged victims, forced into sexual activities under the guise of Tantric yoga teachings, were reportedly subjected to explicit video chats for monetary gain. Misa, founded in 1990 by Bivolaru, claims to be the largest yoga school in Europe. France School Knife Attack Video: Teacher Stabbed to Death in Playground, Two Others Seriously Injured After Man Goes on Stabbing Spree in Arras; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

The arrest marks the latest in a series of serious charges against the guru, including a conviction for raping a minor in Romania in 2013. Despite extradition and imprisonment, Bivolaru resumed his activities as a yoga guru after fleeing Romania in 2017. Interpol's "wanted" list further includes criminal charges of aggravated trafficking of human beings in Finland. Websites associated with Bivolaru allege a plot to discredit him while the investigation unfolds in France.

