Los Angeles, January 15: The theft menace or train burglaries taking place on the Los Angeles rail route has caused safety concerns as packages and containers were seen scattered near the tracks. In photos and videos shared by people on the micro blogging site Twitter, boxes and packages looted and torn can be seen littered around the railway tracks.

Parcel boxes and other damaged boxes were seen as goods were stolen from inside the containers. Reports say that robberies on the railway line had gone up by over 300% in recent times as thieves carry on with their plans with impunity.

Keep hearing of train burglaries in LA on the scanner so went to #LincolnHeights to see it all. And… there’s looted packages as far as the eye can see. Amazon packages, @UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens. Cargo containers left busted open on trains. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JvNF4UVy2K — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

Letter from @UnionPacific to @LADAOffice on rise in train robberies. 90 containers breached a day, theft up 356% says UP. UP considering rerouting it’s trains out of LA county. UP asks DA to be harder on theives. Says they’re back out on the tracks a day after released. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/SRNFYkPtiq — Kristine Lazar (@CBSLAKristine) January 14, 2022

As per the letter sent by the Union Pacific, around 90 containers are breached a day and theft was up by 356%. The Union Pacific is also considering rerouting the trains out of LA county. The department in its reply said that it is committed to ensuring safety of business and the rail network and that the issue is being looked into.

