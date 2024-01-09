Mumbai, January 9: France leader and politician Gabriel Attal was named France's youngest-ever prime minister today, January 9. The development comes after France's President Emmanuel Macron named the 34-year-old leader, the country's education minister, the country's new PM. Notably, Gabriel Attal is also the first gay head of the country.

The 34-year-old politician shot to fame as the government's spokesman and education minister. Gabriel Attal is France's first openly gay prime minister. Emmanuel Macron's office announced Gabriel Attal's appointment in a statement. "The president of the republic appointed Mr Gabriel Attal prime minister and tasked him with forming a government," an official presidential statement stated. France: Gabriel Attal to be Youngest, First Gay Prime Minister in French History.

Who Is Gabriel Attal, France’s New PM?

Gabriel Attal is a close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The 34-year-old leader was the government's spokesman during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides his rise as a government spokesman, Gabriel Attal is also France's education minister.

The French politician is said to be one of the country's most popular politicians.

Gabriel Attal is known to be a savvy minister who is easy on radio shows as well as in the parliament.

With his appointment, Gabriel Attal will be France's youngest and first gay prime minister.

France MP Patrick Vignal said that Gabriel Attal is a bit like Emmanuel Macron of 2017.

In June 2017, Gabriel Attal was elected to the French National Assembly, where he represented the Hauts-de-Seine's 10th constituency.

In July 2023, after his appointment as Minister of National Education and Youth, Gabriel Attal became the youngest person to hold that office.

Later, he announced a ban on the Islamic headdress in schools across France. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne Resigns Ahead of Anticipated Reshuffle.

The decision by French President Emmanuel Macron to make Gabriel Attal the new Prime Minister comes after Elisabeth Borne resigned from the post. It must be noted that former PM Elisabeth Borne served less than two years in office. Her resignation came ahead of the widely expected cabinet reshuffle.

