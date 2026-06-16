Giorgia Meloni Smoking News: Italian PM Says She Has Been Smoke-Free for 1 Month, Earns Praise From G7 Leaders

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered a rare glimpse into her personal life during the G7 Summit in France, revealing that she recently quit smoking. The candid exchange took place on the sidelines of the summit in Evian as world leaders gathered to discuss major international issues, including the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.

The light-hearted conversation stood out amid high-level diplomatic discussions, drawing praise from fellow leaders after Meloni disclosed that she had given up cigarettes just a month ago. The moment came shortly after another widely discussed interaction between Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which she joked about their popularity on social media. ‘Melodi’ Is Back: Giorgia Meloni and PM Narendra Modi Reunite at G7, Viral Trend Returns To Spotlight (See Videos).

Giorgia Meloni Reveals She Quit Smoking at G7 Summit

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Giorgia Meloni Reveals She Has Quit Smoking

The exchange unfolded during an informal conversation involving German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As leaders chatted between meetings, Meloni remarked that she needed some coffee. “And a cigarette?" Merz responded with a smile. “I stopped," Meloni replied. “You stopped? Bravo!" von der Leyen exclaimed. “One month ago," Meloni said, prompting congratulations from the group. Giorgia Meloni Shares Stunning Colosseum Picture As She Welcomes PM Narendra Modi to Italy, Says ‘Welcome to Rome, My Friend!’

Leaders Share Their Own Experiences

The discussion then shifted to smoking cessation experiences among other leaders. Starmer asked Costa, “When did you stop?" “I stopped in 2005," Costa replied. “And that’s it? Never gone back?" Starmer asked. “Never went back," Costa said. “Twenty-one years ago."

The informal exchange provided an unusual moment of personal conversation among leaders more commonly seen debating international security, trade and geopolitical challenges.

The conversation took place as G7 leaders met in Evian to discuss ongoing global crises, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in West Asia. While formal sessions focused on diplomacy and international cooperation, the interaction highlighted a more personal side of the summit, offering insight into the everyday habits and challenges of world leaders.

Meloni's Viral 'Melodi' Moment With PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Meloni also shared a friendly exchange with PM Modi that quickly attracted attention online. “Nice to see you again. We are the most famous on Instagram," Meloni told the Indian Prime Minister.

The comment referenced the viral "Melodi" social media phenomenon, sparked by Modi's "Melodi Toffee" post featuring the two leaders. The post generated more than 120 million views and over 10 million likes on Instagram, making the pair one of the most talked-about political duos on social media.

As the summit continued with discussions on major global challenges, the lighter moments involving Meloni provided a contrast to the serious agenda, reminding observers that world leaders occasionally find time for conversations beyond politics.

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