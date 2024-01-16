Wellington, January 16: The first elected refugee to the New Zealand parliament resigned on Tuesday, January 16, citing personal hardship and trauma as the reason for her alleged shoplifting. Police are looking into three charges of theft from boutique clothing stores against Golriz Ghahraman, a centre-left Green Party MP and spokeswoman for justice. Her acts, according to the lawmaker—a former human rights attorney—were "not a behaviour I can explain."

Acknowledging that she had not lived up to the expectations placed on politicians, Ghahraman stated she needed more time to take care of her mental health. Hana Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, New Zealand's Youngest Female MP Performs Tribal 'Haka' in Maiden Parliament Speech; Video Goes Viral.

She "acted in ways that are completely out of character" as a result of stress at work. She released a statement, saying, "I want to explain, but I'm not trying to justify my actions." The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma. I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry. It's not a behaviour I can explain because it's not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I'm not well, the statement further read.

Ghahraman, 42, was born in Iran, and she and her family were given political asylum as refugees when they were young and relocated to New Zealand. After completing her legal studies, she worked as a human rights attorney for the UN and in international criminal courts before being elected to the parliament in 2017. The allegations of theft are related to two purported events that occurred in late 2023 at a high-end apparel boutique in Wellington and an Auckland luxury goods store. Jacinda Ardern Delivers Her Final Speech to New Zealand Parliament, Watch Video of Her Tearful Address.

The Greens declared last week that Ghahraman had resigned from her position as portfolio manager in the midst of an ongoing police probe. Ghahraman faced criticism before the charges were made public due to her significant participation in several pro-Palestine demonstrations. James Shaw, the co-leader of the Green Party, claimed that throughout that time, his MP came under increasing pressure, which he felt made her experience the stress of serving six years in parliament even more.

