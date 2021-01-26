Washington, January 26: Google has stopped the donation to the US Congressmen who voted against the results of President Elections 2020 which crowned Joe Biden as the 46th president of the states. The US tech giant said on Monday that it will not make contributions from its political action committee this election cycle to any Congress member who voted against certifying the results of the presidential election.Google Pauses All Political Ads in Wake of Attack on US Capitol.

This move comes after Google stopped all its donations to 'review' its policies towards political contributions earlier this month, following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Former President Donald Trump's supporters. "Following that review, the NetPAC board has decided that it will not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certification of the election results," a Google representative said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.US Capitol Violence: How Did the Pro-Donald Trump Mob Waltz into US Congress Campus?

Apart from Google, there are several corporate giants who are reconsidering their political contributions to the Republicans after the US Capitol attack. Amazon.com Inc, AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc have also threatened to slash or stop donations to the Republic Party members.

