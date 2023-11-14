Gaza, November 14: Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has said that it has informed mediators of its readiness to release 50 women and children hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day cease-fire. Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a message on its Telegram channel on Monday that "Qatari mediators have made efforts to release Israeli detainees in exchange for releasing 200 Palestinian children and 75 women", Xinhua news agency reported. Hamas Control Centre Found at Rantisi Hospital's Basement in Gaza, Claims IDF; Recovers Suicide Bomb Vests, AK-47 Assault Rifles and Other Equipment (Watch Video)

He stressed that the cease-fire should ensure a halt to hostilities and allow aid entry to people in the enclave. He emphasized that the continued Israeli ground, naval, and aerial aggression threatens the lives of the detainees held by them and by other armed Palestinian factions in Gaza. Israel Combining Land, Air, Naval Forces in War, Operating Inside Gaza, Says IDF Spokesperson Richard Hecht (Watch Video)

Ready To Release 50 Hostages in Gaza for 5-Day Cease-Fire: Hamas

⚡️🔻Full Abu Ubaida's speech with English translations : - 38 days after the start of the battle, our Mujahideen continue to confront the enemy’s vehicles and Nazi forces invading from several directions. - Our Mujahideen are monitoring and approaching the enemy’s locations in… pic.twitter.com/CdHZCEuLJx — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) November 13, 2023

The Israeli military operations came in retaliation for the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed in Israel and about 240 hostages were taken, according to Israeli figures.

