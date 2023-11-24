Hamas group on Friday, November 24, released twelve Thai hostages who had been held captive in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7. The breakthrough follows weeks of negotiations between the US, Qatar and Egypt for a deal featuring a cease-fire in Gaza. According to the Head of Egypt's state information service reported by news agency PTI, 12 Thai nationals are to be freed from Gaza on Friday, with 13 Israeli captives. Israel-Palestine War: Four-Day Truce Between Israel-Hamas To Start Today; 13 Hostages To Be Freed in First Batch, Announces Qatar.

12 Thai Hostages To Be Released Today From Gaza.

Twelve Thai hostages released by Hamas, Thailand's PM says, as Israel waits for 13 most hostages held in Gaza to be freed Follow for latest developments https://t.co/QG6naHQRFg — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 24, 2023

Head of Egypt's state information service says 12 Thai nationals to be freed from Gaza Friday, with 13 Israeli captives, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2023

Meanwhile, ANI Quoted Al-Ansari as saying, "The list of captives scheduled to be freed has been sent to the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad". The Qatari spokesperson stated that Mossad will provide the Qataris with a list of Palestinian inmates who are likely to be released. Israel-Palestine War: Four-Day Truce Between Israel-Hamas To Start Today; 13 Hostages To Be Freed in First Batch, Announces Qatar.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 militants breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. The Times of Israel reported. The hostages were of all ages, including young children and elderly people, as well as Thai and Nepali nationals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2023 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).