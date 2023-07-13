London, July 13: Ex-BBC presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli is reportedly under investigation by the police in Scotland regarding multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The claims against Kohli span several years, with more than 20 women coming forward with the accusations against him. These allegations have resulted in severe consequences for his career, including the BBC cutting all ties with him in 2020. The recent developments have reignited public scrutiny and intensified ongoing investigations into Kohli's behaviour.

According to a report by the Times of India, the allegations against Kohli include incidents of attempted kissing, unwanted sexual advances, groping, and sending explicit sexual messages. The initial investigation prompted several women to come forward, bringing the total number of complainants to over 20. In response, not just the BBC but also significant venue operators, such as Glided Balloon and the Pleasance, imposed lifetime bans on him following complaints from their staff and performers. BBC Anchor Sex Pics Scandal: London Police Say There’s No Sign of Crime by Huw Edwards Who Allegedly Paid Teen for Sexual Photos.

The recent developments indicate that the investigations into Kohli's alleged misconduct are far from over. Additional complaints have been lodged, leading to ongoing police inquiries. The investigations aim to uncover the truth and provide justice for the victims involved. The courage to shedding light on Kohli's behaviour and raise awareness about the issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. Elon Musk Targets BBC, Says ‘Kudos For Self-Labelling State Affiliation’ After Changing His Twitter Bio to 'State-Affiliated Media'.

Who Is Hardeep Singh Kohli?

Hardeep Singh Kohli, aged 54, is a well-known Indian Sikh figure in the UK entertainment industry. He has presented various programs for the BBC and other broadcasters, showcasing his talents as a broadcaster, podcaster and content creator. Kohli gained recognition as the runner-up in the 2006 edition of BBC One's "Celebrity Masterchef" and also participated as a contestant on "Celebrity Big Brother." He was a regular guest on BBC's "Question Time." However, his career faced a major setback when the Times of London conducted an investigation in 2020, exposing numerous allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour by Kohli.

