Henri strengthens to hurricane and is headed for Long Island and southern New England. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings Issued.

#Henri has strengthened to a hurricane and is headed for Long Island and southern New England. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended eastward. Here are the 11 am EDT Key Messages. See https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for details. pic.twitter.com/lRb61AnHaj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2021

