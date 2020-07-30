Washington, July 30: Herman Cain, a one-time Republican presidential candidate and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Godfather's Pizza, on Thursday, succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection. The ex-Presidential candidate was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this. "Herman Cain - our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us - has passed away," a message posted on his official website said.

His official Twitter handle was regularly giving Cain's health update. He was a supporter of US President Donald Trump. While it is unclear, where he contracted the virus, Cain was among thousands of people who attended Trump's Tulsa rally. Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Herman Cain Dies Due to COVID-19:

You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal... #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020

Cain, who often called himself an ABC (American Black Conservative) man had recently started hosting a new show on Newsmax TV and hoped to play a major role in the 2020 US presidential election campaign.

Cain is one of the high profile Americans who has died due to coronavirus, which has now killed over 1,50,000 people in the United States. On Wednesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert announced that he has tested positive for the infection.

