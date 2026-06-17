How a Brave Woman in Sweden Used a Camera Blind Spot To Escape Her Husband Who Forced Her To Have S*x With Over 120 Men

A district court in Härnösand has sentenced a 61-year-old Swedish man to four years and five months in prison for forcing his wife to provide s*xual services to over 120 men. The court ruled on Tuesday, June 16, that the defendant systematically controlled his spouse through physical surveillance, verbal abuse, and explicit threats of violence at their remote property. Alongside the primary defendant, the court convicted 28 other men for purchasing s*xual acts in connection with the operation.

The high-profile trial has drawn international comparisons to recent major coercive abuse cases in Europe due to the scale of the exploitation and the systematic nature of the control involved. First Sex Championship in Sweden as the Country Declares Sex as an Official Sport – Is This REALLY Happening? Everything You Need To Know.

Surveillance and Threats Used for Coercion

The prosecution established that the logistics of the operation began in 2022 at a secluded farm in Kramfors, located in Sweden's eastern province of Ångermanland. According to court filings, the illicit activity only ceased when the victim managed to evade the tracking systems and report the situation to the police in October 2025. To maintain control over his wife, the man utilised the geographical isolation of their home, restricted her social contacts, and administered drugs. He also installed a network of internal security cameras that occasionally recorded the encounters. Prosecutors detailed a pattern of severe intimidation, noting that the defendant threatened to kill the woman, pour petrol on her, burn her, and cut off her fingers. Public broadcaster SVT reported that the woman ultimately escaped the house by utilising a known blind spot in the camera surveillance network to call emergency services.

Verdict and Judgments on the Charges

The defendant consistently denied all criminal allegations throughout the proceedings, maintaining that he had merely helped organise consensual s*xual encounters. However, the court rejected his defence, concluding that he had "ruthlessly exploited" the woman, taken the structural initiative to monetise her, and managed the administrative aspects of the business. The final ruling stated that the man had "influenced and induced his wife to perform s*xual acts on herself, broadcast them online, receive additional s*x buyers and try to get neighbours and customers to have s*x with her". The court noted that this was frequently accomplished through "prolonged nagging and with unpleasant and condescending language".

The man was convicted of multiple offences, including aggravated pimping, attempted rape, assault, and unlawful threats. The court ordered him to pay 200,000 krona (£15,900) in civil damages to the victim. Neither the victim nor the perpetrator has been publicly identified by authorities under standard privacy protocols. Sweden Quran Burning: Swedish Government Condemns Protest, Calls It Islamopbobic.

Dismissed Counts and Convictions of Buyers

While investigators initially identified more than 120 men who travelled from across the country to engage in the services, Swedish authorities ultimately brought formal charges against 29 individuals. The majority of these defendants denied the allegations, claiming they either did not engage in s*xual acts with the woman or did not exchange money for services. The court dismissed eight counts of rape against the husband, stating it could not conclusively establish that the victim's participation was involuntary in those specific instances, or confirm exactly which s*xual acts had occurred. Under current Swedish legal statutes, rape charges can be extended to s*xual assaults where the severity of the violation is comparable to intercourse.

Of the 29 buyers put on trial, the court convicted 28 men for collectively purchasing 56 s*xual services. The judiciary handed down active prison sentences to two of the buyers, while the remaining 26 received probation or suspended sentences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).