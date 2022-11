Gujranwala, November 3: Chaotic scenes broke out near PTI's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at party chief Imran Khan, media reports said.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail, Khan has been shot in the leg "three to four" times, Dawn reported. Imran Khan Gets Bullet Injury After Gunfire Attack on His Container in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, Say Reports (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Speaking to Bol TV, Ismail said that he was standing next to Khan when the shots were fired in which PTI leader Faisal Javed was also injured. He added that the attacker was directly in front of the container and was wielding an AK-47, Dawn reported.

According to Geo News, the former Prime Minister has been shifted to a hospital. Sources told Geo News that four to five PTI leaders have also sustained injuries. According to the police, the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container has been arrested. Imran Khan, Former Pakistan PM Receives Bullet Injury After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire on His Container: Report.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said, "Imran Khan is our red line and an attempt has been made to cross that red line." He also said that Khan will fight till his last breath.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the firing incident in Gujranwala and directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab.

Watch Video:

Khan is leading PTI's march towards Islamabad which kicked off from Lahore's Liberty Chowk on October 29. This is the PTI chief's second long march this year. Khan, along with his supporters, is expected to stage a sit-in in Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government at the end of the march. PTI has not yet confirmed the date of arrival in Islamabad.

According to Khan, the protest march will continue till the date for elections is announced, The News reported. Earlier, the plan was to reach Islamabad by November 4. It was later revised to November 8-9 and then again revised to November 11. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the date to "tire the government out".

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections, The News reported.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed PTI to ensure peace regardless of the location in Islamabad allotted to the party by the government to hold sit-in and 'jalsa'.

The observation came during the hearing of PTI's plea against the government for not issuing the party a no-objection certificate for its sit-in in Islamabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2022 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).