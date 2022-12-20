Mumbai, December 20: Former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has landed himself in a new controversy after a 'sex call' recording of him with a woman was leaked online. As per reports, the Imran Khan audio leak with a woman is going viral for all the wrong reasons. Reportedly, the call recording shows PTI chairman Imran Khan making lewd and vulgar remarks while talking to a woman.

The alleged call recording which has now gone viral has drawn criticism from people across the country ahead of the elections in Pakistan next year. According to various reports and local media in Pakistan, the PTI founder can be heard having "adult conversation" with a woman in the alleged call leak. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Former Pakistan PM Sustains Bullet Injury at PTI’s Haqeeqi Long March (Watch Video).

Shockingly, the woman in the audio clip is heard saying that she cannot meet him as her "private parts are in pain". The woman then tells Khan that she would try and meet him the next day only if her health permits. To this Khan responds saying, "will see if it's possible as my family, children are coming. I will try to get their visit can be delayed. I will let you know tomorrow."

In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi. — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) December 19, 2022

Reportedly, the leaked audio clip was shared by local journalist Syed Ali Haider on YouTube. The alleged call recording has rocked the Islamic nation as local news portals claimed that the audio was recorded at Pakistan PMO (Prime Minister’s Office). Certain reports also said that Khan was having an intimate conversation with a woman in the audio recording.

Audio Clip of Imran Khan With Two Women

Someone from Pakistan sent me a video from a YouTube channel called Syed Ali Haider Official, run by a Pak journalist. The latest video supposedly contains an audio clip of @ImranKhanPTI with 2 women. Imran Khan is certainly not waiting to go to jannat & get 72 hoors. pic.twitter.com/SSDULga6qk — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) December 20, 2022

A Twitter user identified as Naila Inayat took to the micro-blogging site and said, "In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi." In another tweet, retd Major Gaurav Arya said, "Someone from Pakistan sent me a video from a YouTube channel called Syed Ali Haider Official, run by a Pak journalist. The latest video supposedly contains an audio clip of @ImranKhanPTI with 2 women." Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Says He Tried To Improve Strained Ties With India During His Tenure.

Refuting claims of the viral audio clip, Khan's party members said that the call recording is fake. Dr Arslan Khalid said, "Political opponents of the PTI chairman can’t think beyond creating fake audios and videos." Meanwhile, there has been no official statement by Imran Khan or PTI on the said matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2022 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).