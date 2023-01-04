In their first phone conversation in 2023, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, told the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley about the changes in the operational and strategic situation in Ukraine.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 3, 2023

