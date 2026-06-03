Indian Man Nishanth Parakudiyil Prahladan To Be Deported From New Zealand After Underage S*x Conviction, Says He’ll Face Stigma in India

An Indian migrant worker in New Zealand faces deportation after he pleaded guilty to seeking s*xual services from a 13-year-old girl, whom he believed to be 19 years old. The tribunal dismissed his humanitarian appeal but granted him six months to settle his affairs.

Nishanth Parakudiyil Prahladan, 25, first contacted the minor in 2023 and paid $250 for s*xual services. He later messaged and attempted to call her again but did not meet her a second time. He was arrested after the ring was busted and charged with entering into a contract for the provision of s*xual services from a minor.

In 2025, Prahladan sought a discharge without conviction, citing the potential impact on his visa status. The court rejected his plea, convicted him, and sentenced him to six months and two weeks of home detention. Immigration New Zealand subsequently served him with a deportation liability notice.

After a review was declined, Prahladan appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal on humanitarian grounds. He claimed he had pleaded guilty without fully understanding the implications and said he was sending money to India for his mother's cancer treatment. He also argued that returning to India would expose him to social stigma, ostracism, and vigilante violence, and that finding employment there would be difficult.

The tribunal rejected his appeal, ruling that his circumstances did not meet the required threshold.

"While having to depart New Zealand earlier than he had planned will be distressing and disappointing for the appellant, the tribunal considers that he has not established circumstances that, either individually or cumulatively, reach the high threshold of exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature," the tribunal ruled.

On the question of stigma in India, the tribunal noted he could relocate within the country to make a fresh start. It further observed: "Further, a return to India will be a return to the country with which he remains familiar and retains close familial and cultural ties."

Despite upholding the deportation order, the tribunal granted Prahladan a six-month work visa to allow him time to arrange his affairs and continue supporting his family before leaving New Zealand.

"There are clear indications that the appellant is unlikely to reoffend. As such he is unlikely to be a risk to the public during the further period of time that he will be able to remain here," the tribunal said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).