Indian Men Face Deportation From New Zealand After Tribunal Rejects Same-Sex Relationship Asylum Claim

Two Indian men from Jammu are facing deportation from New Zealand after an immigration tribunal rejected their asylum appeal, ruling that their claimed same-sex relationship was not genuine and that key parts of their account lacked credibility.

The men, both in their late 20s, had sought refugee protection in New Zealand, claiming they fled India in 2023 after facing threats from family members, police harassment and violence because of their relationship. They argued that returning to India would put them at risk and sought permission to remain in New Zealand as a couple.

However, the Immigration and Protection Tribunal dismissed their appeal, concluding that significant portions of their testimony were inconsistent and unreliable. In its decision, the tribunal stated that the men's account of being in a same-sex relationship and experiencing persecution in Jammu was "false." Same-Sex Marriage in Budaun: Fed Up With Online Dating Betrayals, 2 Women Tie Knot in Uttar Pradesh; Say 'Men Clearly Can't Be Trusted' (Watch Video).

According to the ruling, the applicants provided conflicting versions of key events, including details about how often they met, travelled together and were returned to Jammu after allegedly fleeing. Tribunal members noted that such incidents would likely be memorable if they had actually occurred.

The tribunal also identified discrepancies relating to the men's employment histories and alleged encounters with police. It further noted that the pair failed to provide supporting evidence, such as photographs, messages or other records, to establish the existence of their relationship before arriving in New Zealand. While the men claimed that family members had deleted the evidence, the tribunal said it was not convinced by the explanation. Uttar Pradesh: Same-Sex Couple Create Ruckus in Family in Farrukhabad As Both Plan To Marry Each Other, UP Police Called In (Watch Video).

The tribunal ultimately found that the applicants had not demonstrated a real risk of persecution or serious harm if returned to India. It also rejected their humanitarian arguments based on economic hardship and social challenges, ruling that these did not meet the legal threshold for protection.

Although the men have lived in New Zealand for around two and a half years, working and sharing accommodation, the tribunal concluded that their ties to India remained stronger due to their close family connections there.

With their appeal dismissed under New Zealand's Immigration Act, both men are now liable for deportation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).