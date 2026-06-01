Indian Woman Tourist Allegedly Caught Shoplifting in Japan, Tries To Settle Matter With Money

An Indian tourist allegedly caught shoplifting at a souvenir store in Japan has become the subject of an online debate after a fellow traveller claimed she twice attempted to resolve the matter by offering money after being confronted. The account, shared on social media, has prompted discussion about tourist conduct abroad and the importance of respecting local laws and customs.

The incident was described by investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dhandapani in a post on X, where he claimed members of a tour group were unaware that a fellow traveller had allegedly been stealing items during their trip. According to his account, the matter came to light when the woman was caught taking merchandise without paying at a souvenir store popular with tourists. ‘I Forgot to Pay’: Woman Tearfully Pleads With US Police After Being Caught Shoplifting at Target Store; Video Goes Viral.

Indian Woman Tourist Allegedly Caught Shoplifting in Japan

In our group, from the beginning one lady has been shoplifting. We were not aware of it. In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught. She immediately offered to pay money. The Japanese shop keeper said that they are a high trust society where stealing is rare and have… — Muthukrishnan Dhandapani (@dmuthuk) May 30, 2026

According to Dhandapani, the woman immediately offered to pay for the items after being confronted by the store owner. However, he claimed the shopkeeper declined the offer and expressed disappointment over the incident.

The post stated that the store owner told members of the tour group that Japan is a high-trust society where theft is relatively uncommon. According to Dhandapani, the shopkeeper was particularly upset by the attempt to settle the matter with money after the alleged shoplifting had been discovered. Indian Woman Caught Shoplifting at Target Store in US, Police Bodycam Video Shows Her Emotional Breakdown During Arrest.

The shop owner subsequently contacted local police, and the group's tour manager accompanied the woman to a police station, the post said.

Dhandapani described the police involvement as unusual in a country known for low crime rates and strong civic discipline. He further alleged that while at the police station, the woman again attempted to offer money in an effort to resolve the situation. According to his account, the gesture was not well received by authorities.

The post claimed that police officers explained the seriousness of shoplifting under Japanese law and warned the woman about the potential consequences of such actions. According to Dhandapani, the matter was eventually resolved with a warning.

The incident has also reignited discussions about responsible tourism and cultural awareness while travelling abroad. Several social media users drew comparisons to a recent controversy involving a group of Indian tourists in Vietnam, where public behaviour sparked debate over respecting local customs and public etiquette.

Travel experts often advise tourists to familiarize themselves with local laws and social norms before visiting foreign countries, particularly in destinations such as Japan, where public conduct, honesty and civic responsibility are highly valued.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).