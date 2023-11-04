Bali, November 4: A man in Indonesia had his entire penis amputated after his week-long erection turned out to be a form of kidney cancer. It is important to note that any erection that lasts longer than four hours is deemed a medical emergency. The condition is known as priapism.

The Sun reported that the 63-year-old man in Indonesia told doctors that his painful erection began randomly and wasn't due to any sexual stimulation. Apart from the penis erection issue, the man had also complained of pain in the chest and an unexplained weight loss. When doctors did the necessary tests, it was found that the man suffered from kidney cancer, a high-grade renal carcinoma. Penis Enlargement Gone Wrong: German Man Dies After Partner Injected His Penis With Silicone To Make It Bigger.

Renal carcinoma happens when abnormal cells start to divide and grow uncontrolled.

Doctors at Prof. Dr. I.G.N.G Ngoerah General Hospital first tried to drain blood from the penis in an attempt to ease the erection. However, it didn't work. The doctors then put in a shunt to help with blood flow in the penis. Penis Rings Lead to 'Rare Case of Penile Strangulation'! Australian Man Hospitalised After Using 9 Metal Bands To Constrict His Scrotum for Improved Sexual Performance.

After some further scans, the doctors discovered the cancer had spread into his penis, and decided to amputate it to halt the spread of the disease. Thereafter he underwent two cycles of chemotherapy and radiotherapy as well.

The man is said to have recovered well with doctors experiencing "no abnormalities in urination and no significant complaints".

Priapism is a medical emergency and Doctors usually recommend the gruesome tactic of using a needle and syringe to drain blood out of the penis for patients.

