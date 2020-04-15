Indore-Based Alpha Arogya Sells Medicine Claiming it Can Cure COVID-19, Gets Warning Letter by USFDA

Medicines | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Maxi Pixel)

Washington/New Delhi, April 15: The United States Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a warning to Indore-based Alpha Arogya for offering ‘unapproved’ and ‘misbranded’ products claiming to cure COVID-19. With this, Alpha Arogya has become the second Indian company to receive a warning from USFDA, weeks after the later issued similar warning to Karnataka-based Homeomart Indibuy.

The USFDA in its letter to Alpha Arogya said, "The GBS dba Alpha Arogya India Pvt Ltd, offers unapproved and misbranded ayurvedic products including 'Alpha 11' and 'Alpha 21' for sale in the US with misleading claims about the prevention or treatment of COVID-19." In its letter, USFDA cliamed that it and the Federal Trade Commission had reviewed the website of the company www.alphaarogya.com. Coronavirus Outbreak in US: FDA Allows Use of Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine to Treat COVID-19.

Among the example quoted by USFDA in the letter include for Alpha 21 with a photograph of a woman holding her throat on directions to use Alpha 21. As per the Alpha Arogya's facebook page, it has been directed to mix three drops of the medicine with 1/4th teaspoon of salt in lukewarm water. Also, Alpha Arogya claim that the dosage of the medication can be increased for a persistent cough and within 10 days the condition would improve.

Taking the notes from this advertisement, USFDA wrote a letter to Alpha Arogya and warned it not to spread rumours. Similar letter was issued Homeomart Indibuy, after USFDA found that homeomart.com and homeomart.net are advertising products to US consumers claiming to prevent COVID-19. The US body had asked both the Indian firms to immediately stop making such claims. These two firms have been added to USDFA's list of 25 other companies from across the globe, who were issued warning previously.