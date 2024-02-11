Tehran, February 11: Nine Pakistani nationals were killed in an armed attack in Sikran, located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province on Sunday, a provincial security source said, a media report said. The incident happened as three gunmen opened fire toward the Pakistani nationals, according to the province's deputy governor, Alireza Marhamati, Alireza Marhamati, Mehr News reported. US Drone Strike Kills Iran-Backed Militia Kata'ib Hezbollah Leader Abu Bakr Al-Saadi in Baghdad, Says CENTCOM (See Pic and Video)

He added that three people were injured during the incident. Condemning the tragic incident, Marhamati expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and the Pakistani people. Iran-Pakistan Conflict: Nine Pakistanis Killed by Unidentified Gunmen in Southeast Iran Days After Both Countries Exchanged Military Strikes

Iranian police forces were immediately dispatched to the scene but the gunmen managed to flee the scene of the incident. The details of the incident are being investigated.

