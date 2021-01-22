New Delhi, January 22: Twitter on Friday suspended the account of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei . The move comes after Khamenei tweeted a photo on the social media platform which appeared to be a direct threat of former US President Donald Trump. The tweet showed a photo of Trump playing golf under the shadow of a warplane or large drone alongside a pledge to avenge a deadly 2020 drone strike that the former US President orderd while in office.Iran Issues Arrest Warrant Against Donald Trump For Qassem Soleimani's Murder, Seeks Interpol Help.

The tweet read,"Revenge is inevitable. Soleimani’s killer and the man who gave the orders must face vengeance.” "Revenge can take place at any moment,” said the tweet by Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Top Commander, Killed in US Airstrikes: Donald Trump Shares Picture of American Flag.

Khamenei's tweet referred to Gen Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated by a US drone in Baghdad a year ago. Under Soleimani's leadership, Iran had bolstered pro-Iranian militant groups, expanded its military presence in Iraq and Syria and orchestrated Syria's offensive against rebel groups in its long-running civil war.

