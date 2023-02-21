Mumbai, February 21: An elderly man from Ireland was killed after he was viciously mauled by hefty, aggressive chicken moments before his death. According to media reports, Jasper Kraus (67) was attacked by his Brahma chicken on April 28, 2022, a coroner and Kraus's daughter testified in an Irish court on Thursday. The reports said that the bird had previously attacked Krauss' granddaughter. Rajasthan Shocker: Agitated Camel Bites Off Owner's Head in Bikaner; Animal Tied to Tree, Beaten to Death by Angry Villagers.

According to the reports, Kraus was in poor health and fought cancer at the time, and his daughter testified that his family "knew his heart was bad." He was found lying in a pool of blood from the wound on the back of his leg. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim but they could not save him. Medics confirmed that the cause of death was a sudden cardiac arrest after having been attacked by the chicken. Hyderabad Horror: Small Boy Mauled To Death by Stray Dogs, Disturbing Video of Attack Surfaces.

A tenant and his daughter, in their testimony, said that the man was attacked by the violent rooster before his death. They both said that they heard the man screaming and saw blood spurting from the back of his leg. The deceased's daughter told the inquest that she had wanted to get rid of the chicken, but that her father, who was a big animal lover, wanted to keep it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).