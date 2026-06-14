Israel Bombs Hezbollah Sites in Beirut: Airstrikes Hit Southern Suburbs as US-Iran Deal Nears Final Stage

The Israeli military launched a series of targeted airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, hitting what it identified as operational infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah. The escalation comes at a highly sensitive diplomatic juncture, as international mediators finalize the details of an anticipated security and sanctions deal between the United States and Iran.

Witnesses in Beirut reported multiple loud explosions rattling the southern periphery of the city, a known stronghold for the political and paramilitary group Hezbollah. Smoke billowed over the dense residential neighborhoods of Dahiyeh following the afternoon strikes. Donald Trump Says US-Iran Peace Deal Could Be Signed Today, Signals End to Strait of Hormuz Blockade.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a brief statement confirming the operations, asserting that the targets were high-value command centers used to coordinate recent cross-border regional drone activities. Local emergency services deployed immediately to the affected areas, though official casualty figures have not yet been verified by Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

The timing of the military operation appears directly tied to progress in Vienna and Muscat, where US and Iranian diplomats are reportedly on the verge of signing a comprehensive de-escalation framework. The proposed agreement aims to ease regional maritime friction, address uranium enrichment thresholds, and partially lift economic sanctions on Tehran. Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Marco Rubio Warns All Ships Must Follow US Orders, Raises Iran Oil Issue With EAM S Jaishankar.

Regional security analysts suggest that the strikes represent a deliberate effort by Israel to establish firm deterrence and signal its independent security redlines before any formal international accord limits its operational flexibility. Israel has consistently voiced opposition to broader diplomatic accommodations with Iran that do not strictly account for the regional proxy network operating near its borders.

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