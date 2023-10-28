Gaza/Jerusalem, October 28: Fire is being exchanged between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants on the Gaza Strip border as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announces an expanded ground assault into the enclave, the media reported. Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Friday in a statement that "we are confronting an Israeli ground incursion into Beit Hanoun and east of Bureij, and violent clashes are taking place on the ground". India Votes Against UNGA Resolution Backing Palestine for First Time as It Didn't Condemn Hamas Attack on Israel (Watch Video)

Bureij lies in the central part of the Gaza Strip, whereas Beit Hanoun is in the northwest of the Palestinian enclave, Xinhua news agency reported. The IDF spokesperson confirmed to Xinhua news agency that "following the activities which were carried out over the last few days, (IDF) ground forces are extending their ground activities this evening". Israel-Hamas War: Tel Aviv Rejects UNGA's Call for Ceasefire as It Intends to Eliminate Hamas 'Just as World Dealt With Nazis and ISIS'

🇮🇱🇵🇸 Over the past hour, Palestinian and Israeli media are reporting that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has launched what appears to be the most VIOLENT and MASSIVE BOMBING campaign against targets inside the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/qExKaNUwnk — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) October 27, 2023

In Gaza, eyewitnesses told Xinhua that heavy Israeli bombardment has been ongoing, while local media reported Palestinian militants fired barrage of rockets targeting Israeli tanks deployed along the border.

