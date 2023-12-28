Tel Aviv, December 28: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday claimed that rockets were fired at southern Israel areas of Nirim and Ein Hashlosha from Gaza. “There were no casualties or injuries in the rocket firing,” the IDF said. Reports said that after the IDF conducted a ground offensive in Gaza, the rocket firing has considerably reduced.

The IDF said that the rocket firing on Thursday came after a lull of 21 hours which indicates that there is considerable weakness in Hamas infrastructure, especially in northern Gaza. Israel-Hamas War: Eight More Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 152, Says IDF.

The Israelis have evacuated most of the areas in southern Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas. The IDF is engaged in a tough battle in Gaza and has shifted its attention to central and southern Gaza.

