Deir Al-Balah, March 18: Gaza's Health Ministry says a wave of Israeli strikes across the territory has killed at least 200 people. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Over As 44 People Killed in New IDF Strikes Against Hamas, Gaza Officials Say.

Khalil Degran, a spokesman for the ministry based at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, provided the updated figure early Tuesday.