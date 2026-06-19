Israel Launches Fresh Strikes in Lebanon After 4 Soldiers Killed in Hezbollah Attack, Israeli Security Minister Says ‘All of Lebanon Must Burn’

Tel Aviv, June 19: Tensions have once again sparked in West Asia despite a peace deal between US and Iran being signed. On Friday the Israeli Air Force continued its attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure with strikes in the Bekaa Valley. "The Air Force struck a short time ago at Hezbollah terrorist organization infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, this in response to repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which continues to advance and carry out terror plots against IDF forces," the Israeli Air Force said.

The Israeli forces allege Hezbollah had violated the ceasfire when a suspected drone strike killed an IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers in southern Lebanon. The slain officer is named as Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32, the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade's 52nd Battalion, from Beit HaShita. Additionally, Times of Israel reported that in another Hezbollah attack on Thursday night five soldiers were wounded, including one seriously. According to the IDF, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah struck forces of the Commando Brigade in Kfar Tebnit. Israel Bombs Hezbollah Sites in Beirut: Airstrikes Hit Southern Suburbs as US-Iran Deal Nears Final Stage.

With these fresh round of attacks and counterstrikes the narrative from the Israeli side has become sharper. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the attacks saying "all of Lebanon must burn." Gvir said in a post on X, "For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn! With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn. Our supreme duty is to protect the citizens of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF, and this commitment takes precedence over every other consideration." US-Iran Peace Deal: Tentative Agreement Reached to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, But Major Challenges Remain.

Gvir said that they cannot win with restraint, and has conveyed the same to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I told the Prime Minister, even in our private meetings: For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. Enough with the ping-pong. In the Middle East, you don't win with measured responses and restraint--you need to go berserk. To obliterate. To crush the terror," Gvir said. With negotiations between US and Iran now paused, the situation in West Asia continues to be restive with Israel unlikely to call off its offensive in South Lebanon.