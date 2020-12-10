Washington, December 10: Israel and Morocco on Thursday agreed to normalise relations as part of a deal brokered with the help of the United States. US President Donald Trump described the development as "another historic breakthrough". After the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, Morocco is the four Arab country to have decided to normalise relations with Israel since August. Saudi Arabia Denies Reported Meeting Between Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince MBS.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!" Donald Trump tweeted. As part of the deal, Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, where the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks to establish an independent state. Israel, Sudan Agree to Normalise Relations, Announces US President Donald Trump.

"Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity! Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara (sic)," Trump said. The US President sealed the deal in a phone call with Morocco's King Mohammed VI, a senior US official told Reuters.

According to a statement by the White House regarding the phone call between Trump and the King of Morocco, Trump "reaffirmed his support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory." Many Arab countries decline to normalise ties with Israel over the issue of Palestinian statehood.

