Gaza, December 25: A Palestinian man was killed and several others were wounded during clashes and chaos at a humanitarian aid distribution centre in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the clashes erupted on Sunday after hundreds of people rushed to the centre, causing stampedes as security forces fired shots to disperse the crowd.

They said the relatives of the slain man set fire to the centre and a nearby police station and blocked roads with burning tires, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Follow-Up Committee of the National and Islamic Forces in Gaza, a coalition of factions, issued a statement condemning the incident and stressed the necessity of protecting public property and maintaining law and order. It said that "any transgression or negligence" at this time was unacceptable and served the interests of "the Israeli occupation."

It also urged the security agencies in Gaza to take firm action against anyone who disrupts the security and stability of the Palestinian people.

The Gaza Strip, which is under Israel's relentless attacks and tight blockade, has been experiencing a surge in unrest and insecurity, especially during the delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid, amid complaints of hunger and food shortages.