Dubai, August 16: Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel has begun on Sunday. The development came days after the two countries reached the historic agreement. On August 16, Associated Press journalists in Jerusalem and Dubai were able to call each other from both landline and cellular phones. Iran, Turkey Lash Out at UAE Over Agreement With Israel, Accuse Emirati Govt of Betraying Palestine.

People living in UAE could now also access Israeli news websites, like the Times of Israel, the Jerusalem Post and YNet, that had previously been blocked. However, Officials in Israel and the UAE did not immediately acknowledge the lines had begun working, reported Associated Press. Israel, UAE Sign Historic Deal; US President Donald Trump Says 'Huge Breakthrough', Shares Joint Statement.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE reached the historic agreement to work towards a "full normalisation of relations." As part of the agreement, Israel will suspend the annexation of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, while it focuses on expanding ties with other Arab countries with other nations in the Muslim world.

The UAE and Israel will also immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. According to reports, this is the first peace treaty between Israel and an Arab country in 25 years. Israel, UAE to Normalise Diplomatic Relations, Announces US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, The Emirati APEX National Investment company of the UAE signed an agreement with Israel's Tera Group to cooperate on research and development related to coronavirus, including a testing device. It is considered as the first business to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the two countries.

