A newly wedded couple and several guests were sent to a hospital in Italy following the collapse of the dance floor during their wedding celebration. Over thirty of their guests reportedly fell 25 feet through the floor of their Italian reception hall, according to the New York Post. The couple was forced to spend their wedding day in the hospital as a consequence. Notably, Corriere della Sera reported that Paolo Mugnaini, a 26-year-old Italian-American, and his 26-year-old bride Valeria Ybarra had invited some 150 guests to their wedding in the historic Giaccherino monastery in Pistoia, Italy.

The visitors were having a great time dancing when all of a sudden, there was a massive hole in the floor, and they all fell through it into trash, wooden planks, and rubble. Indonesia’s Stock Exchange Floor Collapses, At Least 75 Injured.

Mugnaini, the groom, told the medics that "everyone was happy" just before the floor gave way. "All of a sudden, I was in another dimension—avoidant and gloomy. I heard bodies falling on me in an instant, along with dust, splinters, and rubble of all kinds", he stated. I was lost in a terrifying maelstrom and unable to get my bearings. And then I was standing in front of my closest friend. He had a large cut on his head and was covered in blood when I called him, but he didn't respond. That's when I started to get it. I called my wife Valerie and began to scream. She looked to have vanished and was non-responsive. I thought she was buried under the debris, he further explained. Video: Slab of Building Collapses in Thane’s Kalwa, Three Injured.

Six people had critical injuries, while ten were described as "moderately" injured, according to Metro. All of the injured people were treated at the San Jacopo Hospital in Pistoia, Italy. Thankfully, everything is steady. Subsequently, pictures of the pair appeared on the internet, showing them lying side by side in different hospital beds, hand in hand, with the groom's arm holding a drip. A local newspaper was informed by the venue's proprietors that they were unsure of the cause of the fall, calling it a "tragic and unpredictable event." While police looked into the old convent's structural soundness, it was now shuttered. The pair has now complained to the local prosecutors about the venue.

