Toyama, January 13: A representative for All Nippon Airways claimed that a break was discovered in the cockpit window of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft mid-flight on Saturday, January 13, forcing the flight to return to its departure airport. According to the spokesperson, Flight 1182 was going to Toyama airport but had to return to Sapporo-New Chitose airport when a crack was discovered in the outermost layer of the four panes of glass surrounding the cockpit. Meanwhile, all 59 passengers and six staff members were unharmed during the flight.

The aircraft was not a 737 MAX 9 manufactured by Boeing. These have gained attention since last week, when a cabin panel on a brand-new Alaska Airlines aircraft fell off in midair. "The crack was not something that affected the flight's control or pressurisation", the ANA spokesperson stated. Alaska Airlines Temporarily Grounds Fleet of 65 Boeing Max-9 Aircrafts After Mid-Air Window Blowout Incident (Watch Video).

On Friday, the US aviation authority declared it will strengthen its supervision over Boeing and prolonged the indefinite suspension of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft for more safety inspections. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday that it is launching a formal inquiry into the Boeing 737 MAX 9 following an unsettling event when a cabin panel fell off from an Alaska Airlines flight mid-air, resulting to an emergency landing. Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Portland Airport After Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air (Watch Video).

The bulk of the 171 Boeing aircraft with the identical panel, which are operated by US carriers Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, have been temporarily grounded by the FAA in reaction to the issue. Before the planes are cleared for further flight, safety assessments are being conducted.

