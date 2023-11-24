Tokyo, November 24: Four people were injured on Friday after a car driven by an 80-year-old man rammed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in central Tokyo, according to police in the Japanese capital. The accident occurred around noon at an intersection in the Ebisu neighbourhood, In Tokyo's Shibuya District, Xinhua news agency quoted the police said.

Despite sustaining injuries, all four victims remained conscious. The driver, who also suffered minor injuries, was arrested on-site for reckless driving causing injuries. Japan: Cop Injured After Car Crashes Into Barricade Near Israeli Embassy in Tokyo, Driver Arrested.

According to the police, medication for diabetes was discovered inside the damaged vehicle, with the precise cause of the accident still under investigation. Japan: Two Vehicles Collide Trying To Avoid Deer on Hokkaido Road in Shibecha; Two Men Died.

As Japan grapples with the challenges of its rapidly aging population, the safety of elderly drivers also raises concerns. Official data showed that in 2022, the number of deadly traffic accidents caused by drivers aged 75 or over in the country rose to 379.

